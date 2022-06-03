Woman dies after two-vehicle collision in Brampton; man in custody
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in Brampton on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Chopper 24)
Published Friday, June 3, 2022 3:22PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 3, 2022 4:01PM EDT
A woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Friday afternoon.
Peel police said the crash occurred near a high school at the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive, north of Queen Street West, just after 2:30 p.m.
Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was taken into custody and was later transported to a trauma centre, police said. There is no word on his condition.
Police added that another man was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police have closed the intersection for the investigation.