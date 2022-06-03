A woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Peel police said the crash occurred near a high school at the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive, north of Queen Street West, just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody and was later transported to a trauma centre, police said. There is no word on his condition.

Police added that another man was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed the intersection for the investigation.