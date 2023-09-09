Woman dies in hospital after being stabbed in Cabbagetown
A police tape is seen in Toronto in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, September 9, 2023 8:01PM EDT
A woman has died after a stabbing in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called near Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane, in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street, at 4:40 p.m. for reports that a woman had been stabbed.
When they arrived, officers located a woman with serious injuries.
She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit is investigating.