

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 66-year-old woman has died of her injuries in hospital weeks after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike in Scarborough.

Police said the woman was riding in the area of McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle, in the Agincourt North area, when she was struck.

According to police, the woman was cycling south on the west sidewalk of McCowan Road. She started to cross Sandhurst Circle and was struck by a southbound brown Honda Civic that was making a right turn onto Sandhurst Circle from McCowan Road. The vehicle was being driven by an 80-year-old man, police said.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed Thursday that she died on Dec. 4.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision.