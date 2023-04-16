Woman dies in hospital after Etobicoke hit-and-run
Published Sunday, April 16, 2023 8:58AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2023 4:43PM EDT
A woman has died in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle Sunday morning in Etobicoke.
Toronto police say they responded to a call for a fail-to-remain collision in the area of Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent just before 8:30 a.m.
Police say a 69-year-old woman was walking in the area when a red, 2012-2014 Toyota Prius hit the woman while it was travelling eastbound on Bloor Street West.
“The woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later,” Toronto police said in a Sunday afternoon press release.
“The Toyota Prius did not remain on scene [and it] sustained passenger side damage, along with a missing passenger side mirror.”
Police have not released a description of the driver of the vehicle.
Roads in the area were closed due to the investigation on Sunday but have since reopened, police say.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have security or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.