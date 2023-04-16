A woman has died in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle Sunday morning in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say they responded to a call for a fail-to-remain collision in the area of Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say a 69-year-old woman was walking in the area when a red, 2012-2014 Toyota Prius hit the woman while it was travelling eastbound on Bloor Street West.

“The woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later,” Toronto police said in a Sunday afternoon press release.

“The Toyota Prius did not remain on scene [and it] sustained passenger side damage, along with a missing passenger side mirror.”

Police have not released a description of the driver of the vehicle.

Roads in the area were closed due to the investigation on Sunday but have since reopened, police say.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Bloor St W & Aberfoyle Cres

8:24am

- roads have been reopened#GO839391

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 16, 2023

Investigators are asking anyone who may have security or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.