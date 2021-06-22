A woman has died of her injuries after the vehicle she was travelling in slammed into a TTC bus in North York Monday evening.

The collision happened at around 6:40 p.m. on Finch Avenue East near Yonge Street.

According to Toronto police, a silver 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan was westbound behind a TTC bus when the Toyota struck the rear of the bus.

The 76-year-old man who was driving the minivan was transported to hospital with serious injuries while his 77-year-old female passenger was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said Tuesday that she died of her injuries in hospital.

Four passengers who were on-board the bus at the time of the collision were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the collision to contact police.