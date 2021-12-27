A woman in her 60s is dead after a fire broke out an apartment building in Scarborough early on Monday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to a building on Pell Street near Latham Avenue, east of Kingston Road at 1:40 a.m. Monday for a fire.

The response eventually reached two alarms.

Fire crews located flames on the second floor of the building and began evacuating units.

They then found a woman without vital signs and brought her out to be taken to hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

TTC buses were brought in to shelter residents from the cold.