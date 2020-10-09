A woman and her pet dog are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Newmarket Thursday evening.

York Regional Police said they responded to a call for a collision near Stonehaven Avenue and Best Circle at 7:40 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they located a woman, who has since been identified as a 67-year-old Newmarket resident, as well as her dog, without vital signs.

Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman also from Newmarket, remained on the scene, police said.

The service's Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating and police say they are looking to speak with any additional witnesses of the incident.

"Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, anyone who may have dashcam footage or residential surveillance of the collision, to please come forward," police said in a news release issued Friday morning.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers.