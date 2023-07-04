Durham Regional Police have charged a woman who allegedly drove a vehicle impaired with her five-year-old child inside in Oshawa on Canada Day.

Police said they were called to the area of Columbus Road East and Baldwin Street North just before 9 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an impaired driver.

Officers located the vehicle and “observed the female driver showing signs of obvious impairment,” police said.

She was pulled over, and officers discovered that her five-year-old child was in the vehicle.

Police said they later learned that her two-year-old child was left alone at home.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Oshawa, has been charged with impaired operation and failure to comply.