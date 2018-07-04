

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 20-year-old woman has been charged after four people were stabbed on a City of Brampton bus on Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Queen Street and McVean Drive at around 9:15 p.m. after multiple people were reportedly stabbed on a city bus.

Officers located four victims in the area following the stabbing.

Three were taken to a local hospital for treatment and the fourth victim was transported to a trauma centre.

None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

One female suspect, now identified by investigators as 20-year-old Jade Nelson, was arrested at the scene.

Nelson, who is facing four counts of attempted murder, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

The motive for the stabbing is not known and police say it is unclear if the victims were targeted at "random."