A woman was arrested and faces charges after hitting a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation in the 500 level at the Rogers Centre shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Two individuals were asked to leave the stadium and as they were exiting one woman became combative and struck an officer, police said.

The woman was removed from the stadium and faces two charges, including being intoxicated in a public space and assaulting a peace or public officer.

No injuries were reported.

The Blue Jays rallied for a 10-8 win over the Texas Rangers in what was Toronto’s first home opener since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.