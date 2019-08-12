

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman caught on camera spitting at a someone and yelling racial slur outside Toronto City Hall has been charged with assault on Monday, Toronto police say

The 24-second video posted on social media shows a woman holding a "Vote Andrew Scheer" sign at Nathan Phillips Square as she uttered racial slur at an individual.

"I can't believe you're real," the person filming said.

The woman was also videotaped spitting at the person and saying "you don't belong here."

Police said Tayla Davidson was arrested and charged with assault following the incident.

While in custody, police said Davidson lashed out at officers.

She has been charged with additional three counts of assaulting a police officer.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

On Monday night, Scheer tweeted, "I don’t know who this woman is, but there is no place in our party or our country for her hateful language. I condemn her behaviour and racist comments."