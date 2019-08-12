

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman caught on camera spitting at a someone and yelling racial slurs outside Toronto City Hall has been charged with assault on Monday, Toronto police say

The video posted on social media shows a woman holding a "Vote Andrew Scheer" sign at Nathan Phillips Square as she uttered racial slur at an individual.

Farhan Rana, who captured video, told CP24 he was taking his lunch break at the square when the woman jumped out at him.

Rana said at first he was amused by how ridiculous the woman was but then she began yelling at him to "get out of my country."

That's when Rana began recording on his phone.

"I can't believe you're real," Rana said on the video at one point.

The woman was also videotaped spitting at him, saying "you don't belong here."

Rana, who has been working in Toronto for two years, said he has never seen anything like this happen.

“Started to think this type of narrative is happening down south and it’s starting to come north," said Rana.

He said he does not feel safe anymore.

Police said Talya Davidson was arrested and charged with assault following the incident.

While in custody, police said Davidson lashed out at officers.

She has been charged with additional three counts of assaulting a police officer.

Davidson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

On Monday night, Scheer tweeted a statement saying, "I don't know who this woman is, bute there is no place in our party or our country for her hateful language. I condemn her behaviour and racist comments"