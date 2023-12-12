A 30-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder after an unresponsive infant was found late last week inside a home in Grey County.

On Dec. 7, members of the OPP’s Grey Bruce detachment were called to a residence on South Line B. where they located a 10-month-old girl who was not responsive.

The infant was taken to the hospital in London where she died of her injuries, police said.

Nancy Brubacher, 30, of Grey Highlands, has been charged with first-degree murder. She remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing. The charge against Brubacher has not been proven in court.

The Grey Bruce Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this case under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

It is not clear what relationship Brubacher had with the infant.