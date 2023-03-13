

Ottawa police have charged a 35-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of her seven-week-old baby.

Boravy Buth, whom police have identified as the mother, was first charged last week with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police now say she is also charged with second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing death.

Patrick O'Connor, 35, was also charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, but police have not said what relationship he has to Buth or the baby.

Police say an earlier publication ban on the names of the accused has been lifted.

The charges, which have not yet been tested in court, come after a 16-month-long police investigation into the infant's death in October 2021.

