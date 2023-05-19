Woman fatally stabbed at park in Brampton; suspect in custody
Published Friday, May 19, 2023 6:59PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2023 6:59PM EDT
A woman is dead after being stabbed in Brampton on Friday.
Peel police said it happened near Hummingbird Court and Cherrytree Drive in the area of Hurontario Street and Highway 407.
Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police said a male suspect is in custody.
They added there is no threat to public safety, but residents should expect heavy police presence as they investigate the stabbing.