

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman has been pronounced dead after she was stabbed in the city’s underground PATH system on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place in the food court area, located near King and Bay streets, at around 7 p.m.

Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24 the female victim is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

“We received numerous calls from the public indicating that there was some sort of stabbing incident that occurred in the concourse area in the food court in the PATH system underground,” she said. “One female victim was found with life-threatening injuries at the time when police and paramedics arrived at the scene.”

“She has been pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A suspect wanted in connection with this incident has been described as a man believed to be in his 30s. He has dark hair, a moustache, an average build, and stands between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine, according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a hood and a white T-shirt underneath it.

Witnesses told officers they saw the suspect flee the area on foot, but it is not known in what direction he fled.

When asked if the suspect and victim were known to each other, Arrogante said that is “undetermined at this time.”

“It is quite early in our investigation,” she said. “Investigators will be speaking to a number of witnesses in the area.”

“At any time we have a violent incident like this, it’s something that we would like to alert the public about so we are hoping for their assistance in trying to obtain more information regarding the suspect himself, what direction he might have gone, in the hopes of capturing him.”

Arrogante said “it is not believed he is a threat to the general public at this point but we are hoping to get assistance from everyone to try and locate him.”

The area has been blocked off as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

This is the city’s 17th homicide of the year.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.