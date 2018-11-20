

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a TTC bus at Lawrence West Station.

Emergency responders were called to the station, at Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road, shortly after 6 p.m.

Paramedics at the scene tried to revive the woman. However she succumbed to her injuries a short time later, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Bus access to the station has been closed off as police investigate the fatal incident. Subway trains are also bypassing the station.

All surface bus routes are collecting and dropping off passengers at street level for the time being.