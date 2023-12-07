Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive at 12:46 p.m.

Police told reporters at the scene that a woman in her 50s was struck by the truck as she was crossing the street. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the garbage truck remained on scene.

Insp. Peter Wehby said road closures on St. Clair Avenue are in effect as an investigation gets underway.

“The next things that is going to happen is the reconstruction unit is going to conduct an investigation,” he said. “They’re going to do what they have to do to determine exactly what happened and will determine whether there will be charges of not.”

Wehby said police are speaking with witnesses and have obtained video footage of the incident.