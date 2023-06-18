GO Transit is warning of delays Sunday afternoon after a woman was fatally struck by a train in Burlington.

The transit agency tweeted at 3:45 that a person had been struck by a GO train near Burlington GO station.

Halton police have since confirmed that a woman was struck near Brant and Fairview streets. She was pronounced dead on scene.

GO Transit says trains won’t be moving through the station until an investigation is complete.

Trains travelling from Union Station will go as far as Appleby GO before turning back. Shuttle buses will run west of Appleby GO while emergency personnel continue to investigate.