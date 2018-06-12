

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 58-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a heavy truck while riding her bike at a busy intersection in the heart of the city.

It happened at Bloor and St. George streets at around noon.

Toronto police said the cyclist was found without vital signs after being hit by the vehicle and was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is little information so far about how the collision occurred. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Toronto Police Const. Clint Stibbe said investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the fatal collision.

“This is a very heavily travelled area,” Stibbe told CP24 from the scene. “Even as I’m standing here I probably see 80 or 90 pedestrians walking through the area. So somebody would have seen something. We are asking that they contact us as soon as possible.”

Witnesses said the cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The intersection of Bloor Street and St. George Street was completely shut down as police investigated the deadly collision, but all roads re-opened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Stibbe said this marks the third cyclist death in the city this year.