Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Morningside
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 6:50PM EST
A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Morningside area.
It happened at the intersection of Ellesmere and Neilson roads at around 6:15 p.m.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Toronto police are investigating and the intersection has been shut down as they gather evidence at the scene.