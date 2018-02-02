

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 70s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Friday morning.

The collision took place in the area of Finch and Pearldale avenues at around 10 a.m.

Police said the vehicle was travelling southbound on Pearldale Avenue attempting to make a left turn onto Finch Avenue at the time.

The female victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries but succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards.

Toronto police said the vehicle involved remained on the scene following the crash.

The victim was believed to be with other pedestrians while attempting to cross the street, officers said. Those witnesses are urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.