

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 70s is dead after being struck by a Canada Post truck in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Birchmount Road at around 6:15 p.m.

Toronto police said the woman was pinned underneath the vehicle for an unknown amount of time.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries, investigators said.

The owner of a nearby store told CP24 at the scene that the driver of the truck involved in the collision ran towards him to call 9-1-1.

“I heard a big noise,” the store owner said. “When I ran over there a man came to the door and he called the police and he asked to send an ambulance right away.”

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved is a male believed to be in his 40s.

In a statement to CP24, Canada Post said they could not comment on the matter.

“We can confirm that earlier this evening there was an incident involving a Canada Post vehicle on Eglinton Avenue East,” the statement said. “Toronto police are investigating, therefore it would be inappropriate to offer further comment at this time.”

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.