Police are on the lookout for two men after a woman was forced into a vehicle while yelling for help in Brampton last night.

Peel Regional Police say that after 10 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses called 911 to report two men were forcing a woman into a black Audi SUV in the area of Creditview Road and Wanless Drive.

As they pushed her in to the vehicle, she yelled "help me, help me," callers told police.

The SUV left the scene, along with a red Lexus sedan.

Both vehicles were last seen heading north on Creditview Road.

The victim is described as a woman with long black curly hair.

No suspect descriptions were made available by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233.