

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say a woman who ran away after being found in tears in the city’s Niagara neighbourhood may have been assaulted.

Police say that officers were called to the Fort York Boulevard and Fleet Street area at around 4:25 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a person in crisis.

Upon arrival, the officers located a woman crying on the street.

Police say that the woman, who may have been barefoot, then ran away after being offered assistance.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman so they can determine whether she was in fact the victim of an assault.

She is described as white, in her late teens, about five-foot-five and 120 lbs. with long red hair. She was last seen wearing a beige dress and black jacket and black high-heeled shoes.

Police say that they are concerned for the woman’s safety.