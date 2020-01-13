

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 60s has been found dead following a house fire in Brampton.

Crews were called to a house in the area of Fireside Drive and Navy Crescent just after 3 p.m.

“The crews made entry and were able to extinguish the fire very quickly and efficiently,” Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes told CP24. “At the same time they found an adult female deceased on the first floor.”

A chaplain supporting the family said the woman was in her 60s and that she was in Canada visiting family on a trip from India. She said the family is “broken” by the sudden death.

Boyes said crews arrived to find smoke inside the home. The fire appears to have started on the first floor, but the cause is not yet clear, he said.

“The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office, Peel police and internal investigators are trying to determine the origin, cause and circumstance of this fire to determine exactly what happened here,” Boyes said.

He said it is too early to say whether the fire might have been suspicious at all.

“At this time we don’t have any details on that and we’re still early, so the next minutes and hours those three agencies are going to work together to try and determine what happened here,” Boyes said.

No other injuries have been reported.

A number of roads are currently closed in the area because of the fire and the investigation.