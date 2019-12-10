

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 27-year-old woman found dead inside a residence in Brampton on Monday afternoon is the city's latest homicide victim.

Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Bighorn Crescent, near Eagleridge Drive, at around 2 p.m. and found a woman and a man dead inside the house.

The woman's death was initially classified as “suspicious” but investigators later confirmed that she had been murdered.

The death of the 35-year-old man found inside the residence has not been deemed a homicide and police have not released any details on the nature of his injuries.

On Monday, police said they were not seeking any suspects and added that they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

One neighbour said the couple who lived in the basement apartment of the home moved in about six months ago.

He noted that he saw them from time to time and never witnessed any disputes.

“They used to shovel even snow together,” he said. “They used to talk to us.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.