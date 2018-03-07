

Web Staff, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say a woman was located deceased inside a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman’s body was found in a parking lot plaza near Kennedy Road North and Sandalwood Parkway East around 3 p.m.

Officers have not identified the victim or said the cause of the woman’s death.

Officers initially said they were investigating the death as suspicious but that is no longer the case.