

Kayla Goodfield and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman who was the victim of an alleged abduction Monday night has now been located, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police said the woman had been located with some physical injuries.

“We were looking for them for a number of hours. I’m happy to report that we have located the woman very recently. She is suffering from some injuries but I don’t believe them to be serious,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

According to Hopkinson, a man allegedly forced the woman into a vehicle in the area of Empringham Drive and Sewells Road in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood at 5:41 p.m.

“We were very concerned because this happened in broad daylight,” he said.

In a tweet issued just before 9 p.m., police said they believed the woman was abducted. Police would not say exactly what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect.

“This investigation has taken us all over the city of Toronto. I can tell you that,” Hokinson said, saying officers covered a large search area as they looked for the two.

A suspect wanted in connection with the investigation has been identified by officers as 34-year-old Santhoskumar Selvarajah. Police said he was wearing a grey and white shirt with blue shorts and a baseball cap with a logo on it.

Police said Selvarajah was driving a black Acura TSX with the licence plate CKJE 528.

The suspect remains outstanding, Hopkinson said.

“The man believed responsible for her kidnapping is currently wanted,” he said. “We are looking for him. If people come in to contact with him, they should be advised that he is considered violent and dangerous. They should not approach him. They should call 911.”

Hopkinson said police are encouraging the suspect to call a lawyer and turn himself in.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.