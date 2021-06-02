A woman has died after being found with ‘signs of trauma’ in Brampton Wednesday evening.

Peel police responded to the area of Templehill Road and Ross Drive, west of Dixie Road, around 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one person in life-threatening condition. Peel paramedics said they assessed an adult female.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information has been released on the incident.

Police said the homicide unit has been called to investigate.