

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman found in a pool without vital signs in Mississauga on Tuesday has died in hospital, Peel paramedics confirm.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Western Skies Way, near Mavis and Old Derry roads, at around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a possible drowning.

When crews arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old woman without vital signs.

She was rushed to hospital but later died, paramedics say.