Woman found without vital signs in Mississauga pool dies in hospital: paramedics
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 6:13AM EDT
A woman found in a pool without vital signs in Mississauga on Tuesday has died in hospital, Peel paramedics confirm.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Western Skies Way, near Mavis and Old Derry roads, at around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a possible drowning.
When crews arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old woman without vital signs.
She was rushed to hospital but later died, paramedics say.