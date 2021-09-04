Woman grazed by bullet in west end shooting: police
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the area of West Lodge Avenue and Queen Street West.
Published Saturday, September 4, 2021 9:38PM EDT
One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the city’s west end Saturday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Queen Street West and West Lodge Avenue, east of Lansdowne Avenue, just before 7 p.m.
Police said a female victim was grazed by a bullet.
She was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not released suspect information.