Woman has life-threatening injuries, man has serious injuries after car strikes pole in Etobicoke
(file photo)
Share:
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 2:44PM EDT
A man and woman are in hospital after a car struck a pole in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police responded to a collision in the area of The East Mall and Rathburn Road.
Police said a car slammed into a pole in a mall parking lot.
A woman in her 80s sustained life-threatening injuries and a man was seriously injured, Toronto paramedics said.
Both people were transported to hospital.
Police remain at the scene investigating.