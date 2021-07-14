A man and woman are in hospital after a car struck a pole in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police responded to a collision in the area of The East Mall and Rathburn Road.

Police said a car slammed into a pole in a mall parking lot.

A woman in her 80s sustained life-threatening injuries and a man was seriously injured, Toronto paramedics said.

Both people were transported to hospital.

Police remain at the scene investigating.