A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit in the area of Albion and Martin Grove Roads.

A woman in her 60s was struck, police said.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedics said.

It is unknown if the driver remained on the scene.

The area is closed as police continue to investigate.