Woman has serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit in the area of Albion and Martin Grove Roads.
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:38AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:42AM EDT
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.
Toronto Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit in the area of Albion and Martin Grove Roads.
A woman in her 60s was struck, police said.
The woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedics said.
It is unknown if the driver remained on the scene.
The area is closed as police continue to investigate.