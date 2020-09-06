Woman has serious injuries after collision in North York
Published Sunday, September 6, 2020 9:07AM EDT
A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a collision in North York on Sunday morning.
At around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision between two vehicles in the area of Weston Road and Toryork Drive.
Toronto paramedics say a woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Toronto police say they are looking for the driver of a white vehicle that fled the scene with an unknown amount of occupants.
The cause of the collision is unknown and police continue to investigate.