A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a collision in North York on Sunday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision between two vehicles in the area of Weston Road and Toryork Drive.

Toronto paramedics say a woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Toronto police say they are looking for the driver of a white vehicle that fled the scene with an unknown amount of occupants.

The cause of the collision is unknown and police continue to investigate.