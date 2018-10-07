

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman sustained unspecified injuries after she was struck by a light pole that was toppled by a jeep in the city’s west end on Saturday night.

Police say that the jeep slammed into the light pole near St. Clair and Lansdowne avenues at around 10:30 p.m.

The pole then struck the woman as it fell to the ground, police say.

It is not known whether any charges will be laid in connection with the collision.