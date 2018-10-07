Woman hit by light pole that was toppled by vehicle in west end
A vehicle that slammed into a light pole near St. Clair and Lansdowne avenues on Saturday night is shown. (Peter Muscat)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 7:58AM EDT
A woman sustained unspecified injuries after she was struck by a light pole that was toppled by a jeep in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
Police say that the jeep slammed into the light pole near St. Clair and Lansdowne avenues at around 10:30 p.m.
The pole then struck the woman as it fell to the ground, police say.
It is not known whether any charges will be laid in connection with the collision.