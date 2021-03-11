A woman in her 50s has been seriously injured after being hit by a truck in East York.

Emergency crews were called to the St. Clair Avenue East and Plaxton Drive area, west of Victoria Park Avenue, around 2:45 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said a woman was transported to trauma centre with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene, police said.

Police have closed the roads in the area while they investigate.