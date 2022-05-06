Woman hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Brampton
A woman has taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Brampton early Friday morning.
It happened near Airport Road and Brock Drive at around 1:40 a.m.
Police say that the victim, believed to be 33 years old, was found with a gunshot wound.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.
No information has been released about possible suspects at this time.