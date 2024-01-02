A woman accused of throwing bottles at cars while intoxicated in Caledon on New Year’s Eve and biting two officers who tried to arrest her is facing a number of charges, police say.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers were called to the area of Highway 50, south of Highway 9, at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 for a report of an intoxicated person throwing bottles at cars while standing in the middle of the road.

Police said the woman had a dog with her who had bitten a civilian after they stopped to intervene.

“When officers arrived, they were faced with an aggressive dog as well as a combative individual,” the OPP said in a news release issued Tuesday.

While attempting to arrest the woman, police said, three officers were injured, including two that were bitten by the suspect.

The injuries sustained by the officers were minor in nature, police confirmed.

A 29-year-old woman from Loretto, Ont. has been charged with mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, and public intoxication.

She is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Police said the civilian who was bitten by the dog also sustained minor injuries and bylaw enforcement officers in Caledon will be investigating the incident.