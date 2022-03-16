Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Published Wednesday, March 16, 2022 5:19PM EDT
A female pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.
Peel police said they were called for a collision in the area of Great Lakes Drive and Sailwind Road, south of Sandalwood Parkway East, just before 4 p.m.
As a result of the collision, Peel paramedics said a woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.