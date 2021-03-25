Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Oshawa, driver arrested
Durham police are investigating a collision in Oshawa. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 4:53PM EDT
A woman in her 30s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa.
Police say the collision happened on Malaga Road between Park Road and Oxford Street.
The victim is being airlifted by Ornge ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police say the driver of the vehicle is in custody.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.