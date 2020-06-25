

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A female cyclist was critically injured in a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Bloor Street and Runningbrook Drive just after 7:15 p.m.

Peel paramedics said a woman in her 20s was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

A male driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

All the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

Roads in the area are closed for police investigation.