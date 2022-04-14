A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run downtown overnight.

On Thursday, Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue at around 3:15 a.m.

Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, police said.

No information on the suspect or suspect vehicle has been released.

The southbound lanes on Spadina Avenue are closed from King Street to Wellington Street for the investigation.