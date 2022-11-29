A woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Warden Avenue and Hymus Road at 7:26 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they located a female victim with “several” gunshot wounds.

According to Toronto paramedics, the woman has since been transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled the area following the shooting.

Multiple road closures are now in effect in the surrounding area.

No other details have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them.