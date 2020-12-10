Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire at a highrise in North York Thursday that has injured four people, including one in critical condition and a firefighter.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Bathurst Street, south of Steeles Avenue West, just before 8:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said a female victim was found on a fifth-floor balcony. CPR was administered before the woman believed to be in her 70s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Viewer videos show flames and smoke billowing from an apartment unit.

A second person was also rescued from the fifth floor, Toronto Fire said. There is no immediate word on their condition.

Crews also responded to a third individual in the building who needed oxygen.

A firefighter suffered smoke inhalation, Toronto Fire said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.