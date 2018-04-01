Woman in custody after allegedly attacking 2 females with knife: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 6:44AM EDT
One woman has been taken into custody after allegedly attacking two other females with a knife in North York early Sunday morning.
The incident happened on Flemington Road, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.
The two victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accused was also taken to hospital to be assessed.
Police have not said what charges with suspect will be facing.