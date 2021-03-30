One woman is in custody following a large police response at the Bridle Path mansion of Toronto rapper Drake.

A large police presence could be seen outside the home Tuesday evening.

Toronto police told CP24 that one woman was in custody following an incident in the area and that she has since been taken to 33 Division.

Police said they couldn’t immediately say what led to the woman's arrest.

The home was not breached in the incident and no one was injured, police said.

It is not clear whether the music superstar was home at the time of the incident.