A one-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy have been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre after police say they were stabbed at an apartment in North York this morning.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, police say officers found two young children suffering from stab wounds inside an apartment unit in the area.

A one-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy were taken to SickKids Hospital via emergency run.

Police say both children sustained life-threatening injuries but officials have not provided an update on their conditions.

A woman is currently in custody in connection with the incident but investigators have not said what charges she is facing.

"We do have one person in custody that we believe is responsible for the stabbing," Const. Alex Li told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators also refused to comment on the relationship between the victims and the suspect.

"This is a very serious stabbing and we're taking this very seriously and we have deployed our available resources to look into the matter," Li said.

"You can expect an active crime scene... we are currently waiting for our forensic officers to arrive on scene to conduct their investigation."