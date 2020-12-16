Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly robbed a bank in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Police said a woman entered a bank near Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. and approached a bank teller.

The woman, police said, handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash.

According to police, the teller complied and the woman fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The suspect was later located and arrested by members of the hold-up squad, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Investigators also added that officers seized clothing worn during the robbery and some of the stolen cash.

A suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Brampton resident Makyla Kennedy, has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.