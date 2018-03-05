

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police in Hamilton are investigating after a woman was stabbed multiple times in a random attack late Sunday night.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Cannon Street East.

Police say a woman in her 50s was walking down the street when she was attacked from behind by an unknown male suspect.

The woman, investigators say, was stabbed in the head multiple times with an “edged weapon.”

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police say there is a concern for public safety as the suspect has not yet been apprehended.

A detailed suspect description has not been released but police say the man was seen wearing dark clothing and fled the scene on foot.